Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.63. 5,170,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,957,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.