Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $41.21

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $45.33. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 1,145,240 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.