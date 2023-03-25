Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 5,265,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 29,979,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 194,496 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 168.9% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

