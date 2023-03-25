Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Diversey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

