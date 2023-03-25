Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on the stock.
Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.96. The company has a market cap of £894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.77).
Diversified Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,206.90%.
Insider Transactions at Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
