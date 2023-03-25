Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,145 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.88 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

