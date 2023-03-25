Diversified Trust Co Acquires 894 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

