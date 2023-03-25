Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

