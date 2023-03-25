Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,122 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

