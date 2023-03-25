Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

