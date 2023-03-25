Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $223.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

