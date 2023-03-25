Diversified Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

