Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $90,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $92.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

