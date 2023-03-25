Diversified Trust Co Sells 232 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,770,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $651,070 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

