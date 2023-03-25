Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76. 18,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Docebo Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
