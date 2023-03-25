Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76. 18,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

