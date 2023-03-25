Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.99. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

