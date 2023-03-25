Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

