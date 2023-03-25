DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $60.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.