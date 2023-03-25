Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.07

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2883777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after acquiring an additional 399,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

