Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $117.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

