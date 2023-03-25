Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

