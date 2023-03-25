Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

