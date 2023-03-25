Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

