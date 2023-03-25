Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

