Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.34. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.