Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $1,206,738.36 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $136.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,368,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

