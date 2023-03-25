Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $43.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:BROS opened at $28.66 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
