Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $43.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $28.66 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.