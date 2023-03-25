Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

KODK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

