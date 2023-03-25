Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
KODK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75.
Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak
In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
