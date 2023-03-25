Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.