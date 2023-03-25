Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.63.
Ecolab stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
