Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

