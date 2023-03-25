Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,347,000 after acquiring an additional 747,958 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Edison International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of EIX opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

