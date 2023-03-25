Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $581.68.

ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.69.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

