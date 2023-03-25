Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $549.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.