Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.97

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 805652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $966.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

