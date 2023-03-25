EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

