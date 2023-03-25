Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

