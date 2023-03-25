Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Equitable Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after acquiring an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Equitable has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.