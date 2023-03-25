Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mplx Lp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mplx in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Mplx has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

