Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 97.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,062,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

