Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

