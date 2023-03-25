Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Sophia Jane Langlois Acquires 30,500 Shares

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director Sophia Jane Langlois acquired 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,675.00.
Essential Energy Services Stock Down 5.7 %
ESN opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.79 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.