Essex Savings Bank Purchases 516 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.