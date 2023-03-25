Evercore ISI Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

