Excelerate Energy (EE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
