Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 47616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

