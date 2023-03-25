FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

FDS opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.47.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $236,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

