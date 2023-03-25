Family Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 768 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

