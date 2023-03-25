Family Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,470 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

