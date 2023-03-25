Family Asset Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

