Family Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

